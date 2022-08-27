20:41, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6
Sholpan Karinova named first vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sholpan Karinova has been named first vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh PM reports.
Born in 1972 in Akmola region, she is a graduate of the Kokshetau Pedagogical Institute named after Valikhanov. Omsk State Pedagogical University.
Her previous post was the first vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.
Photo: primeminister.kz