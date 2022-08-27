EN
    Sholpan Karinova named first vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    Photo: primeminister.kz
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sholpan Karinova has been named first vice minister of enlightenment of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh PM reports.

    Born in 1972 in Akmola region, she is a graduate of the Kokshetau Pedagogical Institute named after Valikhanov. Omsk State Pedagogical University.

    Her previous post was the first vice minister of education and science of Kazakhstan.



