Shooters Yunusmetova, Chiryukin fail to reach final at 2024 Paris Games

The Women's 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification ended today with Kazakhstan's Irina Yunusmetova failing to reach the final of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

22-year-old Yunusmetova, native of Shymkent, finished 11th. To reach the final, she had to complete the Qualification in Top-8.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

As for Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification, Nikita Chiryukin also failed to make it to the finals, having finished 15th.