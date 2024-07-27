EN
    18:13, 27 July 2024

    Shooters Yunusmetova, Chiryukin fail to reach final at 2024 Paris Games

    Shooters Yunusmetova, Chiryukin fail to reach final at 2024 Paris Games
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The  Women's 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification ended today with Kazakhstan's Irina Yunusmetova failing to reach the final of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    22-year-old Yunusmetova, native of Shymkent, finished 11th. To reach the final, she had to complete the Qualification in Top-8.

    Shooters Yunusmetova, Chiryukin fail to reach final at 2024 Paris Games
    Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sport

    As for Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification, Nikita Chiryukin also failed to make it to the finals, having finished 15th.

