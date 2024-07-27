18:13, 27 July 2024 | GMT +6
Shooters Yunusmetova, Chiryukin fail to reach final at 2024 Paris Games
The Women's 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification ended today with Kazakhstan's Irina Yunusmetova failing to reach the final of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.
22-year-old Yunusmetova, native of Shymkent, finished 11th. To reach the final, she had to complete the Qualification in Top-8.
As for Men’s 10m Air Pistol Shooting Qualification, Nikita Chiryukin also failed to make it to the finals, having finished 15th.