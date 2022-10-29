EN
    12:25, 29 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Shooting in U.S. Pittsburgh leaves at least 6 injured

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least six people were shot outside of a church in Pittsburgh of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, Xinhua reports.

    One victim is in critical condition, while others suffered less serious injuries, in the shooting that took place during a funeral service, police said.

    The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that «multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road.»

    No information about the suspect has been released.

    Gun violence has led to more than 36,600 deaths across the United States so far this year, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.


