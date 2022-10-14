Shooting leaves 5 dead, including police officer, in US state of North Carolina

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - At least five people were killed, including an off-duty police officer, during a shooting in the US state of North Carolina, an official said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood in Raleigh city, which also left two others injured, according to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. They included a Raleigh K9 officer who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to CNN.

«This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,» said Baldwin at a press conference.

The mayor urged the city’s residents to support those in the community «who suffered a terrible loss» and the family of the police officer who was killed.

«We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do,» said the mayor.

The suspected gunman is in custody.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper thanked local and state law enforcement for their efforts on Twitter, saying: «We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence.»

The Raleigh Police Department tweeted around 6 p.m. local time that it was on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

It said residents in the area were advised to remain in their homes.





Photo: Anadolu Agency







