Shoppers shocked as man fell to his death from top floor of Mega Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Yesterday 29 October a 41-year-old resident of Atyrau city committed suicide at Mega Planet (Mega Shymkent) shopping and entertainment center in Shymkent.

According to South Kazakhstan Internal Affairs Dept, the man landed on an indoor ice rink. The 41-year-old man plummeted to his death from the top floor of a Mega Shymkent mall in front of dozens of horrified witnesses. It is known that the male later died in an intensive care unit. The regional Internal Affairs Dept also reported that the man's death is being investigated as forcible suicide. Police said that the deceased dove from the top floor of the mall around 10 p.m. on Thursday.