Shopping mall blazes in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out in a shopping mall in Kokshetau, the press service of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reported.

"The roof of "Triumph", a two-storeyed trade house in Abulkassymov Street, caught on fire May 20 at 12:35 p.m. The firefighters contained the fire at 1:05 p.m. and put it out at 1:22 p.m. As a result of the fire, the exterior of the building was damaged. The area of the fire was 400 square meters," the report said.

35 people were evacuated. There are no reports of any casualties.