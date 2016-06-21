Shopping mall evacuated in Brussels over bomb threat

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A terror suspect has been arrested in the wake of a bomb scare in a shopping mall located in central Brussels, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel described the situation as "very serious", according to RTL television.

He called for a crisis meeting.



The area surrounding the shopping center has been cordoned off and bomb experts are on the site, according to the broadcaster.



On March 22, two explosions hit Brussels Airport. A third blast hit Maelbeek metro station near the headquarters of the EU institutions, killing over 30 people and injuring at least 300. The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack, Sputniknews.com reports.



Photo: © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir