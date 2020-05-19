Shops, bars, restaurants reopen as Italy steps up phase two

ROME. KAZINFORM - Shops, bars and restaurants are reopening on Monday as Italy steps up phase two by further easing the lockdown measures imposed due to the coronavirus emergency, Kazinform has learnt from ANSA.

Hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons and beaches are reopening too after Premier Giuseppe Conte signed off a new timetable for phase two following talks with regional governments, which have the power to vary the measures on the basis of local conditions.

People must wear facemasks in closed public places and on public transport and social-distancing rules must be respected.

But they no longer need to carry around a self-certification statement declaring their reason for being outside as long as they are moving around in their home region.

An initial easing of the lockdown measures that saw around four million people return to work took place two weeks ago.

Swimming pools, gyms and other sports facilities are set to reopen on May 25.

Then movements between regions will be possible from June 3, when European borders are also set to reopen.

Theatres and cinemas are set to return to work on June 15.