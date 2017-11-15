EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:30, 15 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Short-range plane crashes in Russia’s Far East, six dead — source

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Let L-410 Turbolet twin-engine short-range passenger plane crashed while performing a landing in Russia's Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory on Wednesday, an emergencies service source told TASS .

    According to the source, the plane had seven people on board, including a child.

    "As a result of the crash, six people died, the child was hospitalized," the source said.

    He said that the plane failed to establish contact with the air traffic control and went off radar screens while performing a landing attempt. "Later, it was found," the source added.

    Another emergencies source confirmed that the aircraft had five passengers and two crew members on board.

     

     

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!