TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:15, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Short-term economic indicator reached 99.4% in Jan-Mar 2016 – Ministry of National Economy

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Short-term economic indicator amounted to 99.4% in January-March this year compared to the same period of last year, according to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

    Calculation of short-term economic indicator is carried out to ensure efficiency and is based on changes in the index of production of basic industries: agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport and communication, constituting 67-68% of the GDP.

    The volume of investments in fixed assets amounted to 1.157 trillion tenge during the same period, which is 15.7% more than index of last year.

    Industrial output in January-March 2016 made 4.058 trillion tenge in current prices, which is 0.8% less than in January-March last year.

    In manufacturing industry,  production has increased by 0.3%. Mining and quarrying production decreased by 1.5%, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning - by 0.7%, water supply, sewerage system, control over the collection and distribution of waste - by 5.5%.

    The volume of gross output of agricultural products (services) amounted to 317.8 billion tenge in January-March 2016, which is more by 2.9% than index of January-March 2015.

    The consumer price index was 103% in March compared to December last year. Prices for food goods increased by 3.2%, nonfood goods - by 2.6%, paid services for population - by 3.1%.

    Source: www.primeminister.kz

