    16:50, 07 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Short track speed skater Nikisha snatches bronze at Universiade 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Men's 1000m Final A event among short track speed skaters has been held at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    South Korean speed skater Lim KyoungWon snatched gold covering the distance in 1:28.024. Another South Korean athlete Park Ji Won hauled silver.

    Kazakhstani Denis Nikisha settled for bronze. His teammate Aidar Bekzhanov stopped one step away from the podium by demonstrating the fourth result.

     

     

