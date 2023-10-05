Shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains major problem

13 schools were built in Kazakhstan, 33 more will open their doors by the yearend. The level of education at new schools should be high, Kazinform quotes the Head of State saying at the republican congress of the teachers, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

Human capital is the main wealth. The country’s population is approaching 20 million. The number of schoolchildren is also growing. The number of pupils is expected to double. Over 1 million teens will enter universities in the three years to come. Nevertheless, population growth poses a serious challenge for education system.

As the President said, shortage in pupils’ places at schools remains a major problem. Over the years of independence, the country built some 2,300 schools. It helped eliminate four-shift schooling. Though there are still three-shift teaching schools in Kazakhstan. All these problems require system solutions.The Head of State said hundreds of educational establishments will be built within two years all over the country, especially in rural areas as part of the Comfortable School project, which will help get rid of three-shift schooling.