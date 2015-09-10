Shower rains to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Occasional rains with thunderstorms and stiff wind are forecast for western, northwestern and northern Kazakhstan today, September 10.

Other regions of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. However, dust storms may hit southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 15-23 mps and bring dust storms to Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Fervent heat is to descend on Mangystau, Kostanay, Karaganda and Akmola regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.