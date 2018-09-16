EN
    09:16, 16 September 2018

    Showers forecast in some regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Western, northern and eastern Kazakhstan will observe occasional showers today, September 16. The rest of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Patches of fog may blanket the northwest, north, center and east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions.

    Dust storm may blanket Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions will see patches of fog.

    Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, most parts of Zhambyl, Atyrau, parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.

    Kazhydromet
