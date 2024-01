Showers in store for Kazakhstan on Saturday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Showers, thunderstorms, bleak wind, dust storms and hail are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 26, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps and sometimes to 23-28 mps in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.



Wind will cause dust storms in Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists say chances of hail will be high in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.



Kostanay will see patches of fog.