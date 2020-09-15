Showers in store for north of Kazakhstan on Sept 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict torrential showers with thunderstorms in northwest of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will wake up to fog that will blanket the regions at night and early in the morning.

Probability of hail will be high in Karaganda, Zhambyl, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions. Squall is likely to hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts will strengthen up to 23-25 mps in Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions, bringing to the latter dust storm.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Kyzylorda, portions of Karaganda, Turkestan, south of Atyrau, and west of Almaty regions.