    11:48, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Showers predicted in most of Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Scattered showers are expected to douse the territory of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, fervent heat is about to subside in parts of the country and give way to showers.

    Heavy downpours with thunderstorms, stiff wind and chances of hail are forecast for northern Kazakhstan on June 21.

    Despite expected rainy weather temperature will dip only slightly. Mercury is predicted to drop to +18, +28°C in the north.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
