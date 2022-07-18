EN
    Showers, scorching heat to hit Kazakhstan midweek

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation, gusty wind and scorching heat are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, northwestern anticyclone and then northwestern cyclone will affect the weather conditions across Kazakhstan on July 19-21. Most of Kazakhstan will see scattered showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind.

    Fervent heat of +40, +45° is forecast to grip western and southwestern Kazakhstan, then the center, south and southeast of the country.


