Showers to douse Kazakhstan in 3 upcoming days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist across Kazakhstan on September 12-14, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days. Heavy downpour will douse the northwest, north, center and east of the country on September 12.

A mix of rain and snow is expected in the mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan at night.

Temperature will slightly rise in the northwest of Kazakhstan where mercury will climb to +15, +25°C. Temperature will stand at +12, +17°C in the north and +22, +30°C in the south of the country.