EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:13, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Showers to douse Kazakhstan midweek

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather will stay in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, showers and thunderstorms will douse most regions of the country on August 8-10.

    Heavy downpour with gusty wind and hail will hit central, eastern, northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan in the coming days. No harsh temperature fluctuations are expected though.

    Hot weather will persist in western parts of Kazakhstan, mets say.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!