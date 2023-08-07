Showers to douse Kazakhstan midweek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that inclement weather will stay in most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, showers and thunderstorms will douse most regions of the country on August 8-10.

Heavy downpour with gusty wind and hail will hit central, eastern, northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan in the coming days. No harsh temperature fluctuations are expected though.

Hot weather will persist in western parts of Kazakhstan, mets say.