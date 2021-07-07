EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 07 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Showers to douse Kazakhstan through Saturday

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists revealed that occasional showers are in store for the country for another three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, a cyclone will shift from the Caspian Sea to the territory of Kazakhstan on July 8-10. Occasional showers caused by the cyclone will douse the west, northwest, north, center and east of the country. Along with downpour, the country will see thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind.

    Northern Kazakhstan will see temperature dip as low as 10°C at night and in southern Kazakhstan mercury will climb up to 42°C.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!