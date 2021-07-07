Showers to douse Kazakhstan through Saturday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists revealed that occasional showers are in store for the country for another three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, a cyclone will shift from the Caspian Sea to the territory of Kazakhstan on July 8-10. Occasional showers caused by the cyclone will douse the west, northwest, north, center and east of the country. Along with downpour, the country will see thunderstorms, hail and gusty wind.

Northern Kazakhstan will see temperature dip as low as 10°C at night and in southern Kazakhstan mercury will climb up to 42°C.