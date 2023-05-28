EN
    10:04, 28 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan May 28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most of Kazakhstan. Only northern, southern and central parts of the country will enjoy fair weather without precipitation, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

    Mets predict that stiff wind will pound parts of Kazakhstan. Dust storm may hit the west of the country. Chances of hail will be high in the north.

    High fire hazard will persist in most of Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, center, east of Kyzylorda, south, east of Karaganda, center of Ulytau, southwest of Aktobe, and north of Abai regions.


