Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend

Showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Chances of hail will be high in northwestern and southeastern Kazakhstan on September 16-18. A mix of rain and snow is expected to douse mountainous areas of the southeast of the country at night.

Fog is forecast to blanket northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

In most regions of the country temperature will plunge to +2, +12°C at night and +15, +23°C at daytime. The south of the country will observe slightly higher temperature at +10, +15°C at night and +20, +28°C at daytime.