Showers to douse most parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers with heavy ones in the west and southwest of the county are to douse most parts of Kazakhstan on August 22-24, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the southeast of the country is to see the weather without precipitations. Occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall, wind at 15-20 mps as well as hail are predicted. Temperature is said to fall to 20-25C as well as predicted to be 28C locally in the western and southwestern regions.