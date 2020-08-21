EN
    13:10, 21 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Showers to douse most parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Showers with heavy ones in the west and southwest of the county are to douse most parts of Kazakhstan on August 22-24, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the southeast of the country is to see the weather without precipitations. Occasional thunderstorm, fog, squall, wind at 15-20 mps as well as hail are predicted. Temperature is said to fall to 20-25C as well as predicted to be 28C locally in the western and southwestern regions.


