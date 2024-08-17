Showers with thunderstorms and hail in store for Kazakhstan Aug 17

Inclement weather will be observed in most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, August 17, dictated by a northwestern cyclone. Showers with thunderstorms, hail, and squall are forecast across the country with heavy downpours in the northwest, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, fervent heat will persist in Almaty and Zhetysu regions.

High fire hazard is expected in Atyrau, Abai, north of Ulytau, east of Zhetysu, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan, west and southeast of Mangistau, and south of Almaty regions.

Mets predict extreme fire hazard in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, southwest and northeast of Atyrau, south and center of East Kazakhstan, east and south of Karaganda regions, south of Ulytau, west, northwest and south of Abai regions.