    09:21, 29 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Showers with thunderstorms heading to south, north of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are expected to douse southern and northern Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 29, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, gusty wind is forecast across the country. The north of Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog.

    Mercury will drop as low as 1°C at night in North Kazakhstan region.

    Mets previously warned of cold spell that is set to grip five regions of Kazakhstan.


