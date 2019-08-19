Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday. Parts of the country will see gusty wind, dust storm, squall, hail, and patches of fog, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is expected in parts of Akmola, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Akmola regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda regions.

Chances of squall and hail will be high in Akmola region.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fervent heat will grip West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, parts of Kostanay regions.

Meteorologists predict that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, most parts of Karaganda, parts of Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions.