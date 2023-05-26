EN
    15:00, 26 May 2023

    Showers with thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan this weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Showers with thunderstorms are forecast for most of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, most of Kazakhstan will see showers with thunderstorms on May 27-29.

    Heavy downpours are expected in eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Only the northwest and south of the country will enjoy fair weather without precipitation.

    Gusty wind will persist across Kazakhstan. Chances of dust storm will be high in the west and south of the country.

    Temperature will rise as high as +32, +37°С in western Kazakhstan. The lowest temperature of +20, +30°C is expected in the north.


