Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan Apr 28

Inclement weather is in store for northern and southern regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, April 28. Showers with thunderstorms, a mix of rain and snow and heavy precipitation are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Kazhydromet.

While the west, east and center of Kazakhstan will see fair weather with no precipitation, chances of hail, squall and dust storm will be quite high in the south and southeast. Foggy conditions will be observed in southeastern Kazakhstan, the national weather agency said in a statement.

Temperature is likely to plunge to 2°C at night in the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

High fire hazard will persist in most of Mangistau, center and south of Kyzylorda, north of Turkistan, south of Atyrau, north of Zhetysu, south of Abai, south of Karaganda regions.