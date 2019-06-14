Shpekbayev to head Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alik Shpekbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Shpekbayev was born on July 4, 1957 in Alma-Ata region. Graduated from the Chimkent special police school, Karaganda higher school of the Interior Ministry of USSR, and Academy of Interior Ministry of Russia.



Prior to the appointment he has been working as chairman of the Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.