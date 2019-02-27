Shukeyev: High time to get rid of bureaucratic obstacles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has commented on the instructions given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in his remarks at the 18th Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

"Nur Otan Party's endeavors are quite right and timely. Many of them have social focus. That is raising salaries of low-paid employees of public sector, welfares to the amount of 21,000 tenge for each child in large families, improving mechanisms of social support," Umirzak Shukeyev told journalists after the Congress.



Shukeyev also urged to get rid of bureaucratic obstacles and create special commissions that will compile lists of children from large families.



He also praised the large sums earmarked for implementation of the President's instructions calling them ‘unprecedented'.