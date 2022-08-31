Shukeyev relieved of his duties as Turkistan region Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Umirzak Shukeyev of his duties as the Governor of Turkistan region, the Akorda press service reports.

The President thanked him for many years of work as the governor.

As earlier reported, on August 26 Umirzak Shukeyev had stepped down as the ex-mayor of Kentau city was detained on suspicion of taking a grand bribe, and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Prior to that Shukeyev told a briefing that he would resign if ex-mayor of Kentau Dauren Makhazhanov proved guilty.