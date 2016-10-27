Shukeyev reported to President on Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s activity in Jan-Sep 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Umirzak Shukeyev.

As Akorda press service informed, Shukeyev reported to the President on the results of Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s activity in January-September 2016 and the course of implementation of its transformation and privatization programmes.

According to him, the Fund observes a positive dynamics in financial and industrial indicators in the given period. In particular, the Fund’s profits have risen up to 15% compared to 2015. The Fund plans to sell its 216 companies under the privatization programme. The State Commission for Economic Modernization has already approved the ways of sale of 133 assets, 39 of which have already been sold to the total amount of 7.4bln tenge.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of increasing efficiency of transformation of JSC Samruk-Kazyna and achievement of certain results.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave certain instructions to the CEO of Samruk-Kazyna.