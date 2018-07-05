EN
    18:08, 05 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Shumenov, Altunkaya face off ahead of title fight in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Beibut Shumenov and Hizni Altunkaya of Turkey came face to face in Astana ahead of their WBA Cruiserweight world title fight on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    They faced off at one of the local shopping malls where Shumenov said he is ready to show what he's worth.

    nullShumenov admitted he has been training for the fight for three months and praised his team, including his sparring partners and coach.

    nullAlthough Altunkaya won 30 out of 31 previous fights, the Kazakh boxer is not afraid and is ready to fight 100%.

    null"Our evening of boxing coincided with the 20th anniversary of Astana and the WBA Board of Directors meeting. This is the beginning of a revolution in professional boxing. It will put more champions from Kazakhstan on the global boxing map," said Shumenov adding that promotion companies from the U.S. are hugely interested in Kazakhstani boxers and in a couple of years the number of boxing champions from Kazakhstan is bound to grow.   null 

    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Boxing
