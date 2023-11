ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Organization has updated its ranking of boxers of the world in all weight divisions.

Zhanak Zhakiyanov fighting in bantam-weight climbed up 10 positions and ranks the 52nd now.

Beibut Shumenov retained his 6th position in cruiser-weight while Isa Arberbayev lost one position in the same weight class and became the 42nd.