Shumenov's injury delays WBA fight with Dorticos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like Kazakh Beibut Shumenov and Cuban Yunier Dorticos' fans will have to wait for the much-anticipated WBA cruiserweight showdown between the two boxers, Kazinform reports.

The fight initially scheduled on April 29 will be delayed due to Shumenov's eye injury that he suffered in one of sparring sessions. The injury was serious since the Kazakhstani required surgery.



"My dear friends, I received a scratch in my eye during a sparring session. The scratch was deep in my retina and I had an emergency surgery. The injury was severe and it takes some time for recovery. My dear friends, just like you, I was looking forward to defeat my opponent. During the preparations, I had 390 rounds of sparring and I was ready on April 29th to knock my opponent out. I had a tremendous training camp but it's very unfortunate that the fight has to be delayed till June now. Thank you very much for your understanding and supporting me," Shumenov wrote in his Instagram.