Shumenov, Wlodarczyk likely to fight in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA interim champion Beibut Shumenov of Kazakhstan (16-2, 10 KO) and two-time world cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk of Poland (50-3-1, 36 KOs) may face each other this year.

Their possible fight has already been postponed twice with Shumenov withdrawing from it with an injury last year.

"The fight with Beibut Shumenov has repeatedly been postponed since last December. I have to stay calm. Now they are saying that this fight will be postponed to May. If Shumenov and his team are ready, we are ready to enter the ring tomorrow with no questions asked from me," Krzysztof's trainer Fedor Lapin said, Sports.kz reports.