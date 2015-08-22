ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova advanced into the finals of the WTA tournament in women's doubles in Cincinnati, Vesti.kz reports.

Shvedova participates in the tournament in pair with Australian Casey Dellaqua. In the semifinals they faced a pair from Taiwan and were victorious with the final score 6:2, 7:2.

Their opponents in the finals will be known today when the second semifinals is over, which is scheduled to be held on August 23.