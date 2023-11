ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Timea Babos reached the second round of the 2016 China Open with the prize fund exceeding $5.4 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 8th-seeded Kazakh-Hungarian duo toppled Ukrainian Olga Sabchuk and Chinese Wang Yafan in the opening round 6-3, 6-1.



They are set to face Timea Bacsinszky from Switzerland and Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia in the next round in Beijing.