ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first semifinal players of the tennis tournament in New Haven in women's doubles are known, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos defeated Czech Kveta Peschke and German Anna-Lena Grönefeld in the quarterfinals and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament - 7:6, 6:2.