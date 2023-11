ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova jointly with Hungarian Tímea Babos lost in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in the USA, Sports.kz informs.

The Kazakh-Hungarian pair lost to American Bethanie Lynn Mattek-Sands and Coco Vandeweghe with a score 6:2, 4:6, 4:10.