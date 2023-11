ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 2016 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open is coming to an end in Wuhan, China, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos from Hungary crashed out of the women's doubles quarterfinal in Wuhan.



The Kazakh-Hungarian duo was eliminated by Indian Sania Mirza and Czech Barbora Strycova in straight sets 3-6, 6-7. The match lasted for 1 hour 18 minutes.