ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova defeated Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary in the Miami Open 2016 final.

According to Sports.kz, the American-Czech duo needed 1h 22min to upset Shvedova and Babos in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $6.8 million.