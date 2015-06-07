EN
    10:45, 07 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Shvedova and Dellacqua close to Roland Garros title

    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Casey Dellacqua of Australia are to face off with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova in women's doubles final at the 2015 Roland Garros in Paris today, Vesti.kz reports.

    The match will start at 4:00 p.m. Astana time. Recall that Lucie Safarova lost to world №1 Serena Williams in the Roland Garros final on Saturday, June 6, in three sets. Thus, the American secured the 20th Gland Slam title in her professional sports career.

