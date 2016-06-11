16:16, 11 June 2016 | GMT +6
Shvedova and Kalashnikova make it into Ricoh Open final
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Georgian Oksana Kalashnikova have advanced to the final of the women's doubles event at the Ricoh Open in Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.
The Kazakh-Georgian tandem upset Russian Alexandra Panova and Swiss Amra Sadikovic in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 in semifinal match.
In the final of the tournament Shvedova and Kalashnikova will face off with Swiss Xenia Knoll and Serb Aleksandra Krunic.
The prize fund of the tournament totals $220,000.
Source: Sports.kz