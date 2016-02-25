EN
    10:45, 25 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Shvedova and Mattek-Sands reach Qatar Total Open quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and her partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the U.S. sneaked into the quarterfinals of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha.

    According to Sports.kz, the Kazakh-American duo needed 1h 31 min to defeat Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Barbora Krejikova 6-3, 7-6 in the second-round match of the women's doubles event.
    In the quarterfinals they will play against Italian Sara Erani and Spanish Carla Suarez Navarro who eliminated Margarita Gasparyan and Monica Niculescu in Round 2.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $2.5 million.

