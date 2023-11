ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Organizers of WTA Dongfend Motor Wuhan Open tennis tournament scheduled to be held from September 25 through October 1 in Chinse Wuhan made available a participants list.

The first seed of the tournament is German tennis player Angelique Kerber.

Kazakhstani Yulia PUtintseva and Yaroslava Shvedova are among 50 participants of the tournament.