ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's tennis team of Kazakhstan played its second day at the Federation Cup today, Sports.kz informs.

Galina Voskoboyeva and Yaroslava Shvedova lost to Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan from Chinese Taipei in women's doubles - 4:6, 0:6.

Thus, the team match ended in favour of Chinese Taipei - 2:1.