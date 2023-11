ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The group stage of the Federation Cup is held these days in Thailand, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboyeva breezed past South Korean Na-Lae Han and So-Ra Lee - 6:2, 6:3. Thus, the tennis team of Kazakhstan defeated South Korea - 3:0.

Kazakhstan will face Chinese Taipei next.