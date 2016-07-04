Shvedova, Babos advance at Wimbledon Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary reached the second round of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

The Kazakh-Hungarian duo seeded 5th at the Grand Slam outplayed American Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens in straight set 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round.



Next up for Shvedova and Babos are Shuko Aoyama and Makoto Ninomiya from Japan who sent packing a Ukrainian tandem.



Source: Sports.kz